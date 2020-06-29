Rent Calculator
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9836 Hedge Bell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9836 Hedge Bell Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:38 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9836 Hedge Bell Drive
9836 Hedge Bell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
9836 Hedge Bell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have any available units?
9836 Hedge Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have?
Some of 9836 Hedge Bell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9836 Hedge Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9836 Hedge Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 Hedge Bell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive offers parking.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
