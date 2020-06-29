All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:38 PM

9836 Hedge Bell Drive

9836 Hedge Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9836 Hedge Bell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have any available units?
9836 Hedge Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have?
Some of 9836 Hedge Bell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9836 Hedge Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9836 Hedge Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 Hedge Bell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive offers parking.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 Hedge Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9836 Hedge Bell Drive has units with dishwashers.

