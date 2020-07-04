Rent Calculator
9817 Tanglebrush Drive
9817 Tanglebrush Drive
·
No Longer Available
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
9817 Tanglebrush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming four bedroom home with 2 full baths. Good sized fenced in backyard. 2 car garage with great floor plan. Must see! Please verify measurements. Please verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have any available units?
9817 Tanglebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 9817 Tanglebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Tanglebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Tanglebrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive offers parking.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have a pool?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Similar Listings
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070
