All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9817 Tanglebrush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9817 Tanglebrush Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:33 PM

9817 Tanglebrush Drive

9817 Tanglebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9817 Tanglebrush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming four bedroom home with 2 full baths. Good sized fenced in backyard. 2 car garage with great floor plan. Must see! Please verify measurements. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have any available units?
9817 Tanglebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9817 Tanglebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9817 Tanglebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 Tanglebrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive offers parking.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have a pool?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 Tanglebrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 Tanglebrush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center