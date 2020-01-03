All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9813 Diamondback.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9813 Diamondback
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:10 PM

9813 Diamondback

9813 Diamondback Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9813 Diamondback Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Most sought after floor plan in McKinney. Highly coveted Prosper ISD. Built in December 2017, like new. Must see to believe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9813 Diamondback have any available units?
9813 Diamondback doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9813 Diamondback currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Diamondback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 Diamondback pet-friendly?
No, 9813 Diamondback is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9813 Diamondback offer parking?
Yes, 9813 Diamondback offers parking.
Does 9813 Diamondback have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9813 Diamondback does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 Diamondback have a pool?
No, 9813 Diamondback does not have a pool.
Does 9813 Diamondback have accessible units?
No, 9813 Diamondback does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 Diamondback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9813 Diamondback has units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 Diamondback have units with air conditioning?
No, 9813 Diamondback does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center