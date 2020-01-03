Rent Calculator
9813 Diamondback
9813 Diamondback Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
9813 Diamondback Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Most sought after floor plan in McKinney. Highly coveted Prosper ISD. Built in December 2017, like new. Must see to believe.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9813 Diamondback have any available units?
9813 Diamondback doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 9813 Diamondback currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Diamondback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9813 Diamondback pet-friendly?
No, 9813 Diamondback is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 9813 Diamondback offer parking?
Yes, 9813 Diamondback offers parking.
Does 9813 Diamondback have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9813 Diamondback does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9813 Diamondback have a pool?
No, 9813 Diamondback does not have a pool.
Does 9813 Diamondback have accessible units?
No, 9813 Diamondback does not have accessible units.
Does 9813 Diamondback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9813 Diamondback has units with dishwashers.
Does 9813 Diamondback have units with air conditioning?
No, 9813 Diamondback does not have units with air conditioning.
