Three bedrooms with Study. New wood like floor in family, dining, study and hallway. Big backyard with covered patio. walk to community pool and school. Owner pays HOA dues. Application fee: $50 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9813 Carter Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 9813 Carter Drive have?
Some of 9813 Carter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9813 Carter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9813 Carter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.