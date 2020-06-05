9813 Carter Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Three bedrooms with Study. New wood like floor in family, dining, study and hallway. Big backyard with covered patio. walk to community pool and school. Owner pays HOA dues. Application fee: $50 per adult.