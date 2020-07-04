All apartments in McKinney
9800 Hedge Bell Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:32 AM

9800 Hedge Bell Drive

9800 Hedge Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9800 Hedge Bell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 5 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,687 sq ft, 2 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 Hedge Bell Drive have any available units?
9800 Hedge Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9800 Hedge Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9800 Hedge Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 Hedge Bell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9800 Hedge Bell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9800 Hedge Bell Drive offer parking?
No, 9800 Hedge Bell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9800 Hedge Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 Hedge Bell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 Hedge Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 9800 Hedge Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9800 Hedge Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9800 Hedge Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 Hedge Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 Hedge Bell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9800 Hedge Bell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9800 Hedge Bell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

