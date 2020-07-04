All apartments in McKinney
9724 Old Field Drive
9724 Old Field Drive

9724 Old Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9724 Old Field Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious home in excellent location near shopping, schools and community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9724 Old Field Drive have any available units?
9724 Old Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9724 Old Field Drive have?
Some of 9724 Old Field Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9724 Old Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9724 Old Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9724 Old Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9724 Old Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9724 Old Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9724 Old Field Drive offers parking.
Does 9724 Old Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9724 Old Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9724 Old Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9724 Old Field Drive has a pool.
Does 9724 Old Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 9724 Old Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9724 Old Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9724 Old Field Drive has units with dishwashers.

