9721 Meadow Rue Drive, McKinney, TX 75070 Westridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCELLENT FRISCO ISD SCHOOLS. Beautiful 3 Bedroom home with Living which could be used as Study. Wood like laminate flooring. HUGE family room and extra spacious kitchen with large island. Master bedroom is oversized with great view of backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9721 Meadow Rue Drive have any available units?
9721 Meadow Rue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9721 Meadow Rue Drive have?
Some of 9721 Meadow Rue Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 Meadow Rue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9721 Meadow Rue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.