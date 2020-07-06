9708 Mocassin Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully 2 story home for rent in the city of McKinney and award-winning Prosper ISD. Great location at Virginia and Independence, 2 mins to US-380, 10 mins to TX-121 and Dallas Tollway. 2 living area, fireplace, open floor plan, kitchen opens to dining and family. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch cabinet, upgraded ceramic tile in entry family, kitchen, dining area, high-efficiency appliances AC system, save on daily utility bill. Nice size backyard with cover patio and gas drop, great for outdoor living and social entertaining. The home comes with a side-by-side fridge, washer and dryer.