All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9708 Mocassin Creek Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:42 AM

9708 Mocassin Creek Lane

9708 Moccasin Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

9708 Moccasin Creek Ln, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully 2 story home for rent in the city of McKinney and award-winning Prosper ISD. Great location at Virginia and Independence, 2 mins to US-380, 10 mins to TX-121 and Dallas Tollway. 2 living area, fireplace, open floor plan, kitchen opens to dining and family. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch cabinet, upgraded ceramic tile in entry family, kitchen, dining area, high-efficiency appliances AC system, save on daily utility bill. Nice size backyard with cover patio and gas drop, great for outdoor living and social entertaining. The home comes with a side-by-side fridge, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane have any available units?
9708 Mocassin Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane have?
Some of 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Mocassin Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 Mocassin Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center