All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9700 Starfire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9700 Starfire Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:14 PM

9700 Starfire Drive

9700 Starfire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9700 Starfire Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Meticulously Maintained 2009 Built One-Story Home is Ready For Move In June 15th! This Home is Located in the Popular Golf Course Community of Fairways West at Westridge and Just Minutes from Aero Country Airport. Great Open Floorplan & Natural Light! This home features 3 Bedrooms Plus a Study. Nice efficient Floorplan with master split from secondary bedrooms, and kitchen open to Family Room. Home has Granite in Kitchen, Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances, Covered Patio and More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 Starfire Drive have any available units?
9700 Starfire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9700 Starfire Drive have?
Some of 9700 Starfire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 Starfire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9700 Starfire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 Starfire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9700 Starfire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9700 Starfire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9700 Starfire Drive offers parking.
Does 9700 Starfire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 Starfire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 Starfire Drive have a pool?
No, 9700 Starfire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9700 Starfire Drive have accessible units?
No, 9700 Starfire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 Starfire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 Starfire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center