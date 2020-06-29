9700 Starfire Drive

Amenities

This Meticulously Maintained 2009 Built One-Story Home is Ready For Move In June 15th! This Home is Located in the Popular Golf Course Community of Fairways West at Westridge and Just Minutes from Aero Country Airport. Great Open Floorplan & Natural Light! This home features 3 Bedrooms Plus a Study. Nice efficient Floorplan with master split from secondary bedrooms, and kitchen open to Family Room. Home has Granite in Kitchen, Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances, Covered Patio and More!