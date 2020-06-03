All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

969 Harvest Salt Lane

969 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

969 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
969 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 Harvest Salt Lane have?
Some of 969 Harvest Salt Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
969 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Harvest Salt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 969 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 969 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 969 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 969 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 969 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 969 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

