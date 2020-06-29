All apartments in McKinney
Location

968 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
968 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 968 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
968 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 968 Harvest Salt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 968 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 968 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 968 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 968 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 968 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 968 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 968 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 968 Harvest Salt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 968 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 968 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

