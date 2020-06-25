All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 965 Harvest Salt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
965 Harvest Salt Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

965 Harvest Salt Lane

965 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

965 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
965 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 965 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
965 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 Harvest Salt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 965 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 965 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 965 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 965 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 965 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 965 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center