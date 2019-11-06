All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9612 Mulligan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9612 Mulligan Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 4:49 PM

9612 Mulligan Drive

9612 Mulligan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9612 Mulligan Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2708 sq. ft., 2 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Elegant formal dining room. Lovely living area with cozy fireplace. Master suite featues dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Huge game room up with large secondary rooms. Spacious backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing today!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 Mulligan Drive have any available units?
9612 Mulligan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9612 Mulligan Drive have?
Some of 9612 Mulligan Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9612 Mulligan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9612 Mulligan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 Mulligan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9612 Mulligan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9612 Mulligan Drive offer parking?
No, 9612 Mulligan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9612 Mulligan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 Mulligan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 Mulligan Drive have a pool?
No, 9612 Mulligan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9612 Mulligan Drive have accessible units?
No, 9612 Mulligan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 Mulligan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9612 Mulligan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center