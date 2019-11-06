9612 Mulligan Drive

Amenities

Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2708 sq. ft., 2 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Elegant formal dining room. Lovely living area with cozy fireplace. Master suite featues dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Huge game room up with large secondary rooms. Spacious backyard. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America



