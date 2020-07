Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Well cared for Cape Cod style home with large open living area, stainless steel appliances, and enormous back yard. Recent updates include carpet, kitchen, master bath, fence, and AC. Neutral colors inside are ready for your decorating accents. Located within walking distance to Friso ISD schools. Access to community pools. Refrigerator included. Washer and dryer available for additional fee. (No smoking inside. Pet restrictions apply.)