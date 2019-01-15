All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

953 Harvest Salt Lane

953 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

953 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
953 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 953 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
953 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Harvest Salt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 953 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 953 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 953 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 953 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 953 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 953 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

