Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9520 Timber Wagon Drive
9520 Timber Wagon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9520 Timber Wagon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
Great property in Frisco ISD with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus an office, game room and separate formal dining area. Walking distance to community pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9520 Timber Wagon Drive have any available units?
9520 Timber Wagon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9520 Timber Wagon Drive have?
Some of 9520 Timber Wagon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 9520 Timber Wagon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9520 Timber Wagon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 Timber Wagon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9520 Timber Wagon Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 9520 Timber Wagon Drive offer parking?
No, 9520 Timber Wagon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9520 Timber Wagon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9520 Timber Wagon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 Timber Wagon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9520 Timber Wagon Drive has a pool.
Does 9520 Timber Wagon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9520 Timber Wagon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 Timber Wagon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9520 Timber Wagon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
