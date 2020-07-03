All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 952 Harvest Salt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
952 Harvest Salt Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

952 Harvest Salt Lane

952 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

952 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
952 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Harvest Salt Lane have?
Some of 952 Harvest Salt Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
952 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 952 Harvest Salt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 952 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 952 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 952 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 952 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 952 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 952 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 Harvest Salt Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center