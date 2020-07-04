All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:19 AM

9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive

9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LEASED- Cute Completely Updated 3BR-2 Bath one story home with Granite counters, Wood Floors, Plantation shutters. Updated Cabinets & fixtures. Kitchen Boast Granite counters with tile back splash . Split bedrooms. Bathroom Vanities are updated with Granite. HUGE size stone patio. Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all MLS information including sqft, schools & features.See Transaction desk for *Lease application instructions ** Application fee is $45 per adult over age of 18. Submit TAR application with proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive have any available units?
9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive have?
Some of 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive offers parking.
Does 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive have a pool?
No, 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center