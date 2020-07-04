9505 Woodrow Wilson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LEASED- Cute Completely Updated 3BR-2 Bath one story home with Granite counters, Wood Floors, Plantation shutters. Updated Cabinets & fixtures. Kitchen Boast Granite counters with tile back splash . Split bedrooms. Bathroom Vanities are updated with Granite. HUGE size stone patio. Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all MLS information including sqft, schools & features.See Transaction desk for *Lease application instructions ** Application fee is $45 per adult over age of 18. Submit TAR application with proof of income.