FRISCO ISD. 4-2-2 beautiful home with open concept living-dining room. New roof in 2017. New painting. New kitchen granite counter top. Huge family room with New laminate floor and tile floor all over. Covered front porch and back patio. Big back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9504 Saw Dust Drive have any available units?
9504 Saw Dust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 Saw Dust Drive have?
Some of 9504 Saw Dust Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 Saw Dust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9504 Saw Dust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.