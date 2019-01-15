9504 Saw Dust Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FRISCO ISD. 4-2-2 beautiful home with open concept living-dining room. New roof in 2017. New painting. New kitchen granite counter top. Huge family room with New laminate floor and tile floor all over. Covered front porch and back patio. Big back yard.