McKinney, TX
9504 Saw Dust Drive
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:28 AM

9504 Saw Dust Drive

9504 Saw Dust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9504 Saw Dust Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRISCO ISD. 4-2-2 beautiful home with open concept living-dining room. New roof in 2017. New painting. New kitchen granite counter top. Huge family room with New laminate floor and tile floor all over. Covered front porch and back patio. Big back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 Saw Dust Drive have any available units?
9504 Saw Dust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 Saw Dust Drive have?
Some of 9504 Saw Dust Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 Saw Dust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9504 Saw Dust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 Saw Dust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9504 Saw Dust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9504 Saw Dust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9504 Saw Dust Drive offers parking.
Does 9504 Saw Dust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9504 Saw Dust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 Saw Dust Drive have a pool?
No, 9504 Saw Dust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9504 Saw Dust Drive have accessible units?
No, 9504 Saw Dust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 Saw Dust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9504 Saw Dust Drive has units with dishwashers.

