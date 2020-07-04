All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 945 Harvest Salt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

945 Harvest Salt Lane

945 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

945 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $1,650.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
945 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 945 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
945 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Harvest Salt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 945 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 945 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 945 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 945 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 945 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 945 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

