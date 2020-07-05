All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:32 AM

944 Harvest Salt Lane

944 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

944 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
944 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 Harvest Salt Lane have?
Some of 944 Harvest Salt Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
944 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 944 Harvest Salt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 944 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 944 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 944 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 944 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 944 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 944 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 Harvest Salt Lane has units with dishwashers.

