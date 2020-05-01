Rent Calculator
McKinney
Find more places like 9409 Caliente Drive.
9409 Caliente Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9409 Caliente Drive
9409 Caliente Drive
No Longer Available
9409 Caliente Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Immaculate 4 bedroom with new carpet, paint and 8 ft. privacy fence. Refrigerator stays and lawn care included in the rent.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9409 Caliente Drive have any available units?
McKinney, TX
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
McKinney Rent Report
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9409 Caliente Drive have?
Some of 9409 Caliente Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9409 Caliente Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Caliente Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Caliente Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9409 Caliente Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 9409 Caliente Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9409 Caliente Drive offers parking.
Does 9409 Caliente Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9409 Caliente Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Caliente Drive have a pool?
No, 9409 Caliente Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Caliente Drive have accessible units?
No, 9409 Caliente Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Caliente Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9409 Caliente Drive has units with dishwashers.
