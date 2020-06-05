All apartments in McKinney
Location

937 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
937 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Harvest Salt Lane have?
Some of 937 Harvest Salt Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
937 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 937 Harvest Salt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 937 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 937 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 937 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 937 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 937 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 937 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Harvest Salt Lane has units with dishwashers.

