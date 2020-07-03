All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 23 2019 at 8:03 PM

9300 Warren Drive

9300 Warren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9300 Warren Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home offers wood floors in living area. Open floor plan, split bedrooms and large master suite. Over sized private backyard. Family friendly neighborhood and one block from very large park.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Warren Drive have any available units?
9300 Warren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9300 Warren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Warren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Warren Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 Warren Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9300 Warren Drive offer parking?
No, 9300 Warren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9300 Warren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Warren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Warren Drive have a pool?
No, 9300 Warren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9300 Warren Drive have accessible units?
No, 9300 Warren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Warren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9300 Warren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 Warren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 Warren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

