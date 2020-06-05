9300 Hunter Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous home in highly sought after Frisco ISD nestled in a pristine golf course community. The home is perfect for entertaining, it offers an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, a spacious eat in kitchen and breakfast bar that opens into 1 of the 3 living areas, a forma living and l dining area, a 1st floor bedroom which could also be used as an office and the 3 secondary bedrooms along with a separate master suite and bath located upstairs. The home has updated appliance, fixtures and ceiling fans. Application fee is $50 for anyone over the age of 18. Deposit must be paid to remove the home from active status. Non refundable pet fee of $250 per pet up to 3 pets due when application is approved.