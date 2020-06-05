All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 7 2020 at 10:46 PM

9300 Hunter Chase

9300 Hunter Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9300 Hunter Chase Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in highly sought after Frisco ISD nestled in a pristine golf course community. The home is perfect for entertaining, it offers an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, a spacious eat in kitchen and breakfast bar that opens into 1 of the 3 living areas, a forma living and l dining area, a 1st floor bedroom which could also be used as an office and the 3 secondary bedrooms along with a separate master suite and bath located upstairs. The home has updated appliance, fixtures and ceiling fans. Application fee is $50 for anyone over the age of 18. Deposit must be paid to remove the home from active status. Non refundable pet fee of $250 per pet up to 3 pets due when application is approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Hunter Chase have any available units?
9300 Hunter Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9300 Hunter Chase have?
Some of 9300 Hunter Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Hunter Chase currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Hunter Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Hunter Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 Hunter Chase is pet friendly.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Hunter Chase offers parking.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Hunter Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase have a pool?
No, 9300 Hunter Chase does not have a pool.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase have accessible units?
No, 9300 Hunter Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Hunter Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Hunter Chase has units with dishwashers.

