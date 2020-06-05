All apartments in McKinney
925 Harvest Salt Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

925 Harvest Salt Lane

925 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Location

925 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
925 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Harvest Salt Lane have?
Some of 925 Harvest Salt Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
925 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 925 Harvest Salt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 925 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 925 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 925 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 925 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 925 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 925 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Harvest Salt Lane has units with dishwashers.

