Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

9229 Harrisburg Lane

9229 Harrisburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9229 Harrisburg Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great drive-up appeal brick two story on large corner lot with big back yard perfect for activities. 4 bedrooms up in addition to a study down. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and lots of storage in this home. Three generous living areas along with a formal dining and breakfast room. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9229 Harrisburg Lane have any available units?
9229 Harrisburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9229 Harrisburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9229 Harrisburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9229 Harrisburg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9229 Harrisburg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9229 Harrisburg Lane offer parking?
No, 9229 Harrisburg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9229 Harrisburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9229 Harrisburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9229 Harrisburg Lane have a pool?
No, 9229 Harrisburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9229 Harrisburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 9229 Harrisburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9229 Harrisburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9229 Harrisburg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9229 Harrisburg Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9229 Harrisburg Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

