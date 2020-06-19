9229 Harrisburg Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Great drive-up appeal brick two story on large corner lot with big back yard perfect for activities. 4 bedrooms up in addition to a study down. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and lots of storage in this home. Three generous living areas along with a formal dining and breakfast room. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

