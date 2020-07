Amenities

Great Golf Course views! Gorgeous DR HORTON home at perfect location & exemplary Frisco ISD. Open floor plan with spacious family room & fire place! Formal dining & family room with wood floor. Kitchen with beautiful granite countertop & tile floor. Sunny breakfast room overlook the Hank Haney Golf Ranch. Large backyard with covered patio looks out onto the Golf Course. Quite and friendly community has pool, park & jogging trail. New wood floor in bedrooms. No carpet!