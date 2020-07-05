Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 914 clyde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
914 clyde
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
914 clyde
914 East Cloyd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
914 East Cloyd Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
beautiful spacious home on Large corner lot. Location is excellent. Pollard park across the street. Fantastic neighborhood for a family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 clyde have any available units?
914 clyde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 914 clyde have?
Some of 914 clyde's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 914 clyde currently offering any rent specials?
914 clyde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 clyde pet-friendly?
No, 914 clyde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 914 clyde offer parking?
Yes, 914 clyde offers parking.
Does 914 clyde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 clyde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 clyde have a pool?
No, 914 clyde does not have a pool.
Does 914 clyde have accessible units?
No, 914 clyde does not have accessible units.
Does 914 clyde have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 clyde does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Similar Pages
McKinney 1 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200
McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Collin County Community College District
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center