Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
914 clyde
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 clyde

914 East Cloyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 East Cloyd Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
oven
beautiful spacious home on Large corner lot. Location is excellent. Pollard park across the street. Fantastic neighborhood for a family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 clyde have any available units?
914 clyde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 clyde have?
Some of 914 clyde's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 clyde currently offering any rent specials?
914 clyde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 clyde pet-friendly?
No, 914 clyde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 914 clyde offer parking?
Yes, 914 clyde offers parking.
Does 914 clyde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 clyde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 clyde have a pool?
No, 914 clyde does not have a pool.
Does 914 clyde have accessible units?
No, 914 clyde does not have accessible units.
Does 914 clyde have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 clyde does not have units with dishwashers.

