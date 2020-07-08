All apartments in McKinney
Location

9121 Newport Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,500 sq ft in McKinney! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Newport Lane have any available units?
9121 Newport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9121 Newport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Newport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Newport Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9121 Newport Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9121 Newport Lane offer parking?
No, 9121 Newport Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9121 Newport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Newport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Newport Lane have a pool?
No, 9121 Newport Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Newport Lane have accessible units?
No, 9121 Newport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Newport Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9121 Newport Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9121 Newport Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9121 Newport Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

