912 Sonoma Drive
912 Sonoma Drive

912 Sonoma Dr · No Longer Available
Location

912 Sonoma Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Fabulous Ashton Woods home with tons of bells and whistles. Energy efficient deluxe with radiant barrier and extra insulation in walls and floors. Kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, huge granite island and eating bar. Fantastic 5 bedroom floor plan, wood, tile and carpet flooring. This home has a backyard to die for with huge outdoor kitchen, extended covered patio and enormous sized grassy area for kids to play. Award winning Walker Elementary Schools. Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants broker should verify information listed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 912 Sonoma Drive have any available units?
912 Sonoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Sonoma Drive have?
Some of 912 Sonoma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Sonoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Sonoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Sonoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Sonoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 912 Sonoma Drive offer parking?
No, 912 Sonoma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 912 Sonoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Sonoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Sonoma Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Sonoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Sonoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Sonoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Sonoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Sonoma Drive has units with dishwashers.

