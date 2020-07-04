912 Sonoma Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Fabulous Ashton Woods home with tons of bells and whistles. Energy efficient deluxe with radiant barrier and extra insulation in walls and floors. Kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, huge granite island and eating bar. Fantastic 5 bedroom floor plan, wood, tile and carpet flooring. This home has a backyard to die for with huge outdoor kitchen, extended covered patio and enormous sized grassy area for kids to play. Award winning Walker Elementary Schools. Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants broker should verify information listed.