9108 Bedford Lane

Amenities
Completely updated brick 4 bed-2 bath home in top-ranked Prosper ISD. All new Kitchen & Baths. All tile, laminate flooring. Subdivision features a 10-acre City Park with splash pad, basketball courts, walking trail, and pavilion. App. Requires-Credit-Criminal Check $50.1 Dog under 25 lbs with pet deposit.No cats.Lawn service available for an additional monthly fee. Features: New Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter in Kitchen, Walk-in Laundry, 2 car garage + shelving, master suite includes sitting -storage bench in bay windows and en-suite bath with brand new toilet, double sink vanity, tile, and all new plumbing fixtures, split bedrooms (master separate from guest rooms) New gray paint. Verify Information.