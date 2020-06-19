All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9108 Bedford Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9108 Bedford Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

9108 Bedford Lane

9108 Bedford Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9108 Bedford Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
pet friendly
Completely updated brick 4 bed-2 bath home in top-ranked Prosper ISD. All new Kitchen & Baths. All tile, laminate flooring. Subdivision features a 10-acre City Park with splash pad, basketball courts, walking trail, and pavilion. App. Requires-Credit-Criminal Check $50.1 Dog under 25 lbs with pet deposit.No cats.Lawn service available for an additional monthly fee. Features: New Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter in Kitchen, Walk-in Laundry, 2 car garage + shelving, master suite includes sitting -storage bench in bay windows and en-suite bath with brand new toilet, double sink vanity, tile, and all new plumbing fixtures, split bedrooms (master separate from guest rooms) New gray paint. Verify Information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 Bedford Lane have any available units?
9108 Bedford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 Bedford Lane have?
Some of 9108 Bedford Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 Bedford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9108 Bedford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 Bedford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9108 Bedford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9108 Bedford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9108 Bedford Lane offers parking.
Does 9108 Bedford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 Bedford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 Bedford Lane have a pool?
No, 9108 Bedford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9108 Bedford Lane have accessible units?
No, 9108 Bedford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 Bedford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 Bedford Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center