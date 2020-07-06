9100 Warren Drive

Must see! Very convenient access to 380 and supermarket. Built in 2003, new carpeting, this McKinney one-story offers a fireplace, breakfast bar, master bathroom, large backyard with patio, and two-car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
