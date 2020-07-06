All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9100 Warren Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9100 Warren Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

9100 Warren Drive

9100 Warren Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9100 Warren Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see! Very convenient access to 380 and supermarket. Built in 2003, new carpeting, this McKinney one-story offers a fireplace, breakfast bar, master bathroom, large backyard with patio, and two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Warren Drive have any available units?
9100 Warren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9100 Warren Drive have?
Some of 9100 Warren Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Warren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Warren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Warren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9100 Warren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9100 Warren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9100 Warren Drive offers parking.
Does 9100 Warren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 Warren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Warren Drive have a pool?
No, 9100 Warren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9100 Warren Drive have accessible units?
No, 9100 Warren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Warren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Warren Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center