All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 909 Maples Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
McKinney, TX
909 Maples Avenue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:20 PM
1 of 19
909 Maples Avenue
909 Maples Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
909 Maples Avenue, McKinney, TX 75069
Rockwall
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home with large yard and 2-car garage, move-in ready! No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Maples Avenue have any available units?
909 Maples Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 909 Maples Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
909 Maples Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Maples Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 909 Maples Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 909 Maples Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 909 Maples Avenue offers parking.
Does 909 Maples Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Maples Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Maples Avenue have a pool?
No, 909 Maples Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 909 Maples Avenue have accessible units?
No, 909 Maples Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Maples Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Maples Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Maples Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Maples Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
