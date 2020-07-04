All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 905 Golden Bear Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
905 Golden Bear Ln.
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:13 AM

905 Golden Bear Ln.

905 Golden Bear Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

905 Golden Bear Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
905 Golden Bear Ln, Mckinney, TX. 75070 -

(RLNE5249394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Golden Bear Ln. have any available units?
905 Golden Bear Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 905 Golden Bear Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
905 Golden Bear Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Golden Bear Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Golden Bear Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 905 Golden Bear Ln. offer parking?
No, 905 Golden Bear Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 905 Golden Bear Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Golden Bear Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Golden Bear Ln. have a pool?
No, 905 Golden Bear Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 905 Golden Bear Ln. have accessible units?
No, 905 Golden Bear Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Golden Bear Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Golden Bear Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Golden Bear Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Golden Bear Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center