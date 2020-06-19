904 N WADDILL Street

Charming duplex in Historical area of McKinney. Duplex is spacious and Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and is open to breakfast area. Application fee is 50 dollars per adult applicant. Certified funds required for application and move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
