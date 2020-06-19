All apartments in McKinney
904 N WADDILL Street
904 N WADDILL Street

904 North Waddill Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 North Waddill Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming duplex in Historical area of McKinney. Duplex is spacious and Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and is open to breakfast area. Application fee is 50 dollars per adult applicant. Certified funds required for application and move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 N WADDILL Street have any available units?
904 N WADDILL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 904 N WADDILL Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 N WADDILL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 N WADDILL Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 N WADDILL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 904 N WADDILL Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 N WADDILL Street offers parking.
Does 904 N WADDILL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 N WADDILL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 N WADDILL Street have a pool?
No, 904 N WADDILL Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 N WADDILL Street have accessible units?
No, 904 N WADDILL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 N WADDILL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 N WADDILL Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 N WADDILL Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 N WADDILL Street does not have units with air conditioning.

