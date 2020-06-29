901 Moss Cliff Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f45ae7a036 ---- LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Drees Custom Home with Open Floorplan,4Bed, 3Bath, MediaRoom, Gameroom,& Study. Gourmet Kitchen hosts Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop and Convection Oven. Master & 2 Bdrms Down, Private Mother-in-Law Upstairs. Hardwood Floors through Downstairs & Tile in Wet Areas. Cat 5-Cat 6 Wiring, EnergyStar Efficient Home! Upgraded Landscape!! Cul-De-Sac Street with Community Pool,Lake,Dog Park,& Walking Trails. Monthly HVAC filter program required, see transaction desk for details. 2 Car Garage Built In Oven Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Community Pool Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Garden Tub Gas Range Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Walk In Closets