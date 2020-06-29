All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
901 Moss Cliff Cir
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:23 PM

901 Moss Cliff Cir

901 Moss Cliff Circle · No Longer Available
Location

901 Moss Cliff Circle, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f45ae7a036 ---- LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED! Drees Custom Home with Open Floorplan,4Bed, 3Bath, MediaRoom, Gameroom,& Study. Gourmet Kitchen hosts Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop and Convection Oven. Master & 2 Bdrms Down, Private Mother-in-Law Upstairs. Hardwood Floors through Downstairs & Tile in Wet Areas. Cat 5-Cat 6 Wiring, EnergyStar Efficient Home! Upgraded Landscape!! Cul-De-Sac Street with Community Pool,Lake,Dog Park,& Walking Trails. Monthly HVAC filter program required, see transaction desk for details. 2 Car Garage Built In Oven Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Community Pool Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Garden Tub Gas Range Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Moss Cliff Cir have any available units?
901 Moss Cliff Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Moss Cliff Cir have?
Some of 901 Moss Cliff Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Moss Cliff Cir currently offering any rent specials?
901 Moss Cliff Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Moss Cliff Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Moss Cliff Cir is pet friendly.
Does 901 Moss Cliff Cir offer parking?
Yes, 901 Moss Cliff Cir offers parking.
Does 901 Moss Cliff Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Moss Cliff Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Moss Cliff Cir have a pool?
Yes, 901 Moss Cliff Cir has a pool.
Does 901 Moss Cliff Cir have accessible units?
No, 901 Moss Cliff Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Moss Cliff Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Moss Cliff Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

