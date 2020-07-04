All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 901 Harvest Salt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
901 Harvest Salt Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

901 Harvest Salt Lane

901 Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

901 Harvest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
901 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 901 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
901 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Harvest Salt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 901 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 901 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 901 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 901 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 901 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 901 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center