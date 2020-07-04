Rent Calculator
901 Essex Drive
901 Essex Drive
901 Essex Drive
Location
901 Essex Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious One Story Home with 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining areas, Study, Open Floor Plan and private Master Suite. Easy access to 380, North Dallas Tollway and 121. Prosper ISD!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 901 Essex Drive have any available units?
901 Essex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 901 Essex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 Essex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Essex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 Essex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 901 Essex Drive offer parking?
No, 901 Essex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 901 Essex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Essex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Essex Drive have a pool?
No, 901 Essex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 Essex Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 Essex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Essex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Essex Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Essex Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Essex Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
