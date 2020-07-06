This home is charming beyond belief.3 bedroom has a bright open floorplan. Elegant entry foyer, spacious eat-in kitchen, and good sized family rm greets you home & features a romatic gas logged fireplace. good size bk yd. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 900 Margaret Drive have any available units?
900 Margaret Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Margaret Drive have?
Some of 900 Margaret Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Margaret Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Margaret Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.