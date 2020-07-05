All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:35 PM

900 Hidden Springs Court

900 Hidden Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

900 Hidden Springs Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Amazing Highland Home: 4Bed. 3.5Bath in sought after Ridgecrest, 3 car garage and covered patio, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, game room, media room, and formal dining room. No carpet downstairs. Don’t miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 900 Hidden Springs Court have any available units?
900 Hidden Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Hidden Springs Court have?
Some of 900 Hidden Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Hidden Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
900 Hidden Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Hidden Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 900 Hidden Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 900 Hidden Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 900 Hidden Springs Court offers parking.
Does 900 Hidden Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Hidden Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Hidden Springs Court have a pool?
No, 900 Hidden Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 900 Hidden Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 900 Hidden Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Hidden Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Hidden Springs Court has units with dishwashers.

