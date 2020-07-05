900 Hidden Springs Court.

Amazing Highland Home: 4Bed. 3.5Bath in sought after Ridgecrest, 3 car garage and covered patio, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, game room, media room, and formal dining room. No carpet downstairs. Don’t miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
