Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8905 Ponderosa Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:18 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8905 Ponderosa Drive
8905 Ponderosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Location
8905 Ponderosa Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Fairway Village. Exemplary Schools! Nestled on a quiet street in golf course community. Big back yard. Newly new engineering floor in master room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8905 Ponderosa Drive have any available units?
8905 Ponderosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 8905 Ponderosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Ponderosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Ponderosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8905 Ponderosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8905 Ponderosa Drive offer parking?
No, 8905 Ponderosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8905 Ponderosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 Ponderosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Ponderosa Drive have a pool?
No, 8905 Ponderosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8905 Ponderosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 8905 Ponderosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Ponderosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 Ponderosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8905 Ponderosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8905 Ponderosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
