All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8905 Papa Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8905 Papa Trail
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:36 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8905 Papa Trail
8905 Papa Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8905 Papa Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very Beautiful Luxury Townhouse with 4 bed and 3 bath in Craig ranch community to lease. will not last long. Refrigerator,Washer,dryer included in lease price.Community Pool.
Frisco ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8905 Papa Trail have any available units?
8905 Papa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8905 Papa Trail have?
Some of 8905 Papa Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8905 Papa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Papa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Papa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8905 Papa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8905 Papa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8905 Papa Trail offers parking.
Does 8905 Papa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8905 Papa Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Papa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8905 Papa Trail has a pool.
Does 8905 Papa Trail have accessible units?
No, 8905 Papa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Papa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 Papa Trail has units with dishwashers.
