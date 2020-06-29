All apartments in McKinney
8716 Stargazer Drive

McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

8716 Stargazer Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Gorgeous townhome with hardwood floors almost throughout. Across street from park and pool with the best views in the community. stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gated front entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8716 Stargazer Drive have any available units?
8716 Stargazer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8716 Stargazer Drive have?
Some of 8716 Stargazer Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8716 Stargazer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8716 Stargazer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8716 Stargazer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8716 Stargazer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8716 Stargazer Drive offer parking?
No, 8716 Stargazer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8716 Stargazer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8716 Stargazer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8716 Stargazer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8716 Stargazer Drive has a pool.
Does 8716 Stargazer Drive have accessible units?
No, 8716 Stargazer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8716 Stargazer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8716 Stargazer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

