Gorgeous townhome with hardwood floors almost throughout. Across street from park and pool with the best views in the community. stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gated front entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8716 Stargazer Drive have any available units?
8716 Stargazer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8716 Stargazer Drive have?
Some of 8716 Stargazer Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8716 Stargazer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8716 Stargazer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.