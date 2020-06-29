8713 Blackwater Creek Trail, McKinney, TX 75070 Craig Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Appointed Home in Master planned Community of Craig Ranch with highly desirable Frisco Schools! Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling ! Custom Paint Throughout! Extra Large Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinet Spacious. All rooms are large. Easy Access to HWY 121 and all major shopping centers. Great value!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8713 Blackwater Creek Trail have any available units?
8713 Blackwater Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8713 Blackwater Creek Trail have?
Some of 8713 Blackwater Creek Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 Blackwater Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8713 Blackwater Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.