Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8712 Fairway Lane

8712 Fairway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8712 Fairway Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
garage
guest suite
media room
new construction
volleyball court
Brand New Grand Home in Craig Ranch with neighborhood fitness galore - miles of trails, beach volleyball, skate park, parks, playgrounds, baseball & soccer fields. Huge Fitness gym! Cooper Clinic. Frisco ISD. Fantastic 5 bedroom home with downstairs guest suite or study. Upstairs gameroom & Media Room. Chef's kitchen has granite slab tops, painted cabinets, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances & custom cabinets with trash can drawer. Master bath has free standing soaking tub & decorator tile work. Lots of hardwood floors & wrought iron railings on staircase. Gorgeous home! Energy Star certified with R38, 16SEER & radiant barrier roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Fairway Lane have any available units?
8712 Fairway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8712 Fairway Lane have?
Some of 8712 Fairway Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Fairway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Fairway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Fairway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8712 Fairway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8712 Fairway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Fairway Lane offers parking.
Does 8712 Fairway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8712 Fairway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Fairway Lane have a pool?
No, 8712 Fairway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Fairway Lane have accessible units?
No, 8712 Fairway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Fairway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 Fairway Lane has units with dishwashers.

