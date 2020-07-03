8712 Fairway Lane

Amenities

Brand New Grand Home in Craig Ranch with neighborhood fitness galore - miles of trails, beach volleyball, skate park, parks, playgrounds, baseball & soccer fields. Huge Fitness gym! Cooper Clinic. Frisco ISD. Fantastic 5 bedroom home with downstairs guest suite or study. Upstairs gameroom & Media Room. Chef's kitchen has granite slab tops, painted cabinets, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless appliances & custom cabinets with trash can drawer. Master bath has free standing soaking tub & decorator tile work. Lots of hardwood floors & wrought iron railings on staircase. Gorgeous home! Energy Star certified with R38, 16SEER & radiant barrier roof.