Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8701 HERNS MEADOW
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:29 AM

8701 HERNS MEADOW

8701 Herns Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8701 Herns Meadow Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spectacular Darling Home! Beautiful open-concept floor plan features a HUGE kitchen island, Custom cabinets & granite counters. Upgrades include, paint, French doors, hand-scrapped hardwoods floors & stone fireplace. Master suite, private bath and tub & shower, double sinks & walk-in closet! Two bedrooms, two & a half baths downstairs! three additional bedrooms, two baths, Game, Media & office space are upstairs! Desirable Stonebridge Ranch Comm. offers tons of amenities, multiple parks, pools, hiking-jogging paths & tennis courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 HERNS MEADOW have any available units?
8701 HERNS MEADOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 HERNS MEADOW have?
Some of 8701 HERNS MEADOW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 HERNS MEADOW currently offering any rent specials?
8701 HERNS MEADOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 HERNS MEADOW pet-friendly?
No, 8701 HERNS MEADOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8701 HERNS MEADOW offer parking?
Yes, 8701 HERNS MEADOW offers parking.
Does 8701 HERNS MEADOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 HERNS MEADOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 HERNS MEADOW have a pool?
Yes, 8701 HERNS MEADOW has a pool.
Does 8701 HERNS MEADOW have accessible units?
No, 8701 HERNS MEADOW does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 HERNS MEADOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 HERNS MEADOW does not have units with dishwashers.

