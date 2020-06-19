All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

8613 Whitehead Street

8613 Whitehead Street · No Longer Available
Location

8613 Whitehead Street, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing townhouse in the best location. Won't last move in ready. Gorgeous hardwoods, granite counter tops, beautiful master suite. Stainless Steel Appliances. Balcony, fenced yard. Community Pool, club house & Gym

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 Whitehead Street have any available units?
8613 Whitehead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 Whitehead Street have?
Some of 8613 Whitehead Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 Whitehead Street currently offering any rent specials?
8613 Whitehead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 Whitehead Street pet-friendly?
No, 8613 Whitehead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8613 Whitehead Street offer parking?
Yes, 8613 Whitehead Street offers parking.
Does 8613 Whitehead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 Whitehead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 Whitehead Street have a pool?
Yes, 8613 Whitehead Street has a pool.
Does 8613 Whitehead Street have accessible units?
No, 8613 Whitehead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 Whitehead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8613 Whitehead Street has units with dishwashers.

