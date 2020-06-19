8613 Whitehead Street

Amazing townhouse in the best location. Won't last move in ready. Gorgeous hardwoods, granite counter tops, beautiful master suite. Stainless Steel Appliances. Balcony, fenced yard. Community Pool, club house & Gym
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
