Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8608 Trolley Trail
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:59 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8608 Trolley Trail
8608 Trolley Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location
8608 Trolley Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
2BR, 2 1/2B 2 story townhome. Both bedrooms up. 1967 Square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have any available units?
8608 Trolley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8608 Trolley Trail have?
Some of 8608 Trolley Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8608 Trolley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Trolley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Trolley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Trolley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Trolley Trail offers parking.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Trolley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8608 Trolley Trail has a pool.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have accessible units?
No, 8608 Trolley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Trolley Trail has units with dishwashers.
