All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8608 Trolley Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8608 Trolley Trail
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:59 AM

8608 Trolley Trail

8608 Trolley Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8608 Trolley Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
2BR, 2 1/2B 2 story townhome. Both bedrooms up. 1967 Square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Trolley Trail have any available units?
8608 Trolley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Trolley Trail have?
Some of 8608 Trolley Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Trolley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Trolley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Trolley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Trolley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Trolley Trail offers parking.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Trolley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8608 Trolley Trail has a pool.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have accessible units?
No, 8608 Trolley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Trolley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Trolley Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center