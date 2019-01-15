All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 20 2019

8600 Spectrum Drive

8600 Spectrum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8600 Spectrum Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY 4BR-2BA-2LA HOME in the HEART OF STONEBRIDGE RANCH! Great corner lot features gorgeous curb appeal! Desired OPEN FLOORPLAN, perfect for entertaining! Vaulted ceilings! Hardwood flooring throughout main areas. Large Living Area features gas starting fireplace. Built-in bookshelves in Gameroom. Wonderful Island Kitchen offers SS appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinets. Large Master BR Suite with sitting area. Master BA has double sinks and separate shower. Very private backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Spectrum Drive have any available units?
8600 Spectrum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 Spectrum Drive have?
Some of 8600 Spectrum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Spectrum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Spectrum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Spectrum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8600 Spectrum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8600 Spectrum Drive offer parking?
No, 8600 Spectrum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8600 Spectrum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 Spectrum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Spectrum Drive have a pool?
No, 8600 Spectrum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8600 Spectrum Drive have accessible units?
No, 8600 Spectrum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 Spectrum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 Spectrum Drive has units with dishwashers.

