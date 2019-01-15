8600 Spectrum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY 4BR-2BA-2LA HOME in the HEART OF STONEBRIDGE RANCH! Great corner lot features gorgeous curb appeal! Desired OPEN FLOORPLAN, perfect for entertaining! Vaulted ceilings! Hardwood flooring throughout main areas. Large Living Area features gas starting fireplace. Built-in bookshelves in Gameroom. Wonderful Island Kitchen offers SS appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinets. Large Master BR Suite with sitting area. Master BA has double sinks and separate shower. Very private backyard!